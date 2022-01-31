The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce continuation of the matching grant program for emergency preparedness and disaster recovery. Funding is available for cities of Lincoln County, rural fire protection districts (separate from city fire departments), Lincoln County School District, Lincoln County Charter Schools, Oregon Coast Community College, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, and the Port of Alsea, Port of Newport, and Port of Toledo to stockpile emergency preparedness or post-disaster relief.
Lincoln County has made available up to $25,000 for the program for fiscal year 2021-2022 on a first come first served basis. Individual grants, up to $2,500 per entity, are available on a dollar-for-dollar match to qualifying entities through a simple grant application.
Applications can be submitted any time between Jan. 28 and 5 p.m. March 25, via smartsheet at https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/230215e30963477bb80d7afb189bb6a1. A follow-up report on how the funds were spent will be due by July 29.
The board of commissioners requires qualifying entities to provide any updates to their formal governing body’s adopted plan for emergency preparedness and disaster recovery showing how these funds will be used. The commissioners ask that you coordinate information about your grant project with Jenny Demaris, county emergency services manager.
Disaster recovery in a major emergency will require coordination of county, state and federal services and resources, but immediate needs will need to be addressed locally. The commissioners believe this program will serve those local needs.
If you have any questions about the program, please contact Kristi Peter via email at kpeter@co.lincoln.or.us.
