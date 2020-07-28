On July 26 at about 2:35 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a drowning at the Crestview Golf Club located at 1680 S Crestline Drive in the City of Waldport.
The initial report advised that the drowning occurred in a water reservoir on the West side of the course near hole number 4.
Upon arrival deputies contacted members of Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue who advised the victim, later identified as Kazunori Bessho, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
A group of golfers on the third hole of the course advised that Kazunori Bessho was last observed standing near the waters edge in the area of the green on the fourth hole. As the group moved up to the fourth hole, they observed a golf cart near the green. However, Kazunori Bessho was not in sight.
When the group moved up to check on Kazunori Bessho they discovered him floating face down in the reservoir.
Kazunori Bessho was reported to be golfing by himself at the time of the incident, the cause of his death remains under investigation.
