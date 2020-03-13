This afternoon, County Commission Chair Kaety Jacobson signed a Declaration of Emergency for Lincoln County amid COVID-19 concerns.
Lincoln County Government Offices are currently open and will continue to keep normal business hours.
The County is monitoring COVID-19 situation and has implemented recommendations from the Oregon Health Authority such as increased cleaning, social distancing, and teleconferencing where possible: sick employees have been asked to stay home.
The County asks that the public use digital and telephonic communications when and where possible. Unless you are sick and seeking medical care, they ask that citizens reconsider visiting County facilities.
Please review the County’s web site for department and service contact information. The use of email to conduct business with the County is recommended, as well.
You may find vital information on COVID-19 virus on the County website:
https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/2019-novel-coronavirus
There are zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln County.
Lincoln County Public Health has been working closely with the Oregon Health Authority, local emergency management, hospitals and medical providers to monitor the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. You can find up to date numbers on cases of COVID-19 in Oregon at (https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Pages/emerging-respiratory-infections.aspx) or by calling 211.
