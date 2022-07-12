Lincoln County will consider nonprofit social service grant allocations at a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, July 13. The commissioners discussed the proposed allocations for funding for various community nonprofits during a meeting Wednesday, July 6.
The Nonprofit Social Service Agency Allocation Review Committee made recommendations to the county for funding awards of a total of $210,000. A software takes all of the individual suggestions of funds from each member of the committee and comes up with an average recommendation.
“Twenty-nine recipients, $210,000,” Commission Chair Claire Hall said. “I believe that’s a record number of recipients.”
Additional groups were added this year.
“This year, we had a consultant sort of review the whole organizational structure of the program, made some recommendations for changes to the process and further issues to be evaluated in the future,” Hall said.
Commissioner Doug Hunt said the source of the money comes from the county’s general fund. He was interested in encouraging organizations to look for supplemental sources of funds.
The committee would have to increase staff to do more fundraising. This is something that would need to be looked into more.
“I know it takes about two evenings of your time to go through the process,” Hunt said. “The efforts of – I believe there are five members on the committee – are appreciated.”
The commissioners will bring back the proposed grant allocations for consideration Wednesday, July 13. Awards will be announced Friday, July 15.
Average recommendations for grant allocations proposed include: $10,000 to Coastal Support Services; $15,800 to Food Share of Lincoln County; $8,500 to Neighbors For Kids; $7,400 to North End Senior Solutions; $1,900 to Beach Buddies; $8,040 to Yachats Youth and Family Activities Program; $3,700 to Centro de Ayuda; $9,800 to Toledo Food Share Pantry; 4,900 to Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon; $2,600 to Coastal Range Food Bank, Inc; $7,200 to Hearts With A Mission; $11,300 to Lincoln County Long-Term Recovery Group; $2,800 to Central Coast Humane Society; $13,200 to Samaritan House Inc.; $8,400 to Head Start in Lincoln County; $8,800 to Yachats Community Presbyterian Church; $6,000 to Partnership Against Alcohol & Drug Abuse; $5,700 to Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County; $4,160 to Yachats Food Pantry; $5,700 to The Salvation Army Newport Corps; $10,100 to CASA of Lincoln County; $9,700 to Legal Aid Services of Oregon, Lincoln County Office; $6,000 to Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center; $9,400 to Grace Wins Haven; $5,000 to OCWSSF, Senior Corps of Lincoln County; $6,100 to Children’s Advocacy Center of Lincoln County; $9,100 to OCWSSF, Meals on Wheels; and $6,400 to Lincoln Community Dispute Resolution.
