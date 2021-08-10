The Lincoln County Fire Defense Board has announced the enactment of a complete burn ban. This includes outdoor debris burning and recreational fires throughout Lincoln County.
Oregon is entering its second consecutive dry summer and is bracing for what has already proved to be another devastating wildfire season. While some wildfires are a natural part of Oregon’s landscape, the fire season in Oregon and across the West is starting earlier and ending later each year. Sadly, we are no exception in Lincoln County.
Warmer spring and summer temperatures, reduced rainfall, and earlier record high temperatures create longer and more intense dry seasons that increase moisture stress on vegetation and make our landscape more susceptible to severe wildfire. As the seasonal grasses and fuels have already cured in the East, the coastal communities of the West are rapidly catching up. Fuel moistures are at an all-time low.
The current drought conditions in Lincoln County coupled with reduced measurable precipitation in the region have forced this decision. Local and adjoining county fire service leadership with support from our partners at ODF, BLM, USFS, and OSFM endorse this decision in Lincoln County based on predictive fuel modeling, current fire conditions throughout the state, and significant fire history in the area. With the Echo Mountain Complex Fires not at all forgotten, let this proactive measure serve as a reminder that we take last year’s events seriously. With limited resources on hand and no long-term relief in sight, now is the time to implement these planned restrictions, which also come earlier each year.
Oregon State Parks Update
Fires are prohibited on beaches and in coastal day-use areas in Lincoln County south to Oregon’s border with California. The ban includes wood, charcoal briquettes, candles, tiki torches and other devices that emit flames or embers. Propane stoves and other cooking devices that have a shutoff valve are allowed. Campfires are allowed in Oregon State Parks campgrounds. Conditions could change quickly; check for updates on the Oregon State Parks Open Flame Restrictions web page.
