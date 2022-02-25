COVID-19 case counts continue to trend down in Lincoln County, public health reports. There was a 47 percent decrease in reported cases this week compared to the previous week.
Public Health Director Florence Pourtal reported during a Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Feb. 23, there is less work for the public health team now that the omicron surge is over.
“It’s likely we’re going to shift some people to our vaccination efforts rather than making calls to cases,” Pourtal said.
As of Monday, Feb. 21, there have been a total of 69 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began. The test positivity rate is trending down. There was a total of 144 COVID-19 cases the week of Feb. 13. The peak was 650 cases the week of Jan. 16.
“We’re at about 600 daily hospitalizations in Oregon at this time,” Pourtal said. “We are hoping to come down.”
As of the report on Feb. 23, 43 percent of people are boosted in Lincoln County. Most vaccines being administered are boosters, Pourtal added.
“Out of all the vaccinations being administered in the county, about 60 percent of them are booster doses,” Pourtal said.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Thursday, Feb. 24, that the mask requirements to indoor public places and Oregon’s schools will lift March 19. Earlier this month, OHA announced the requirement would be lifted by March 31, with the option of lifting sooner if conditions improve enough.
“There are no current plans to lift mask requirements in health care facilities for both patients and providers,” Pourtal said Feb. 23.
Once the mask mandate lifts, the decision will be up to the individual on whether they want to continue wearing a mask in public indoor settings. It is still strongly recommended that those at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization continue to wear a mask in indoor public settings, including those unvaccinated and those with compromised immune systems.
Find COVID-19 testing at https://bit.ly/3hhXxPn
Find a vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3v8GvM1
