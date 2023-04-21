Infection Increase Peak

Along with another burgeoning Omicron subvariant, XBB.1.9, XBB.1.16 is forecast to cause an increase in infections that will peak in June, according to Oregon Health & Science University forecasting data.

 Metro Creative Connection

As COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue declining in Oregon and across the country, state health officials said they remain hopeful that an anticipated spring infection wave triggered by virus subvariants will be short-lived.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Health Office and State Epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said he expects to see adjustments in the state’s COVID-19 forecast over the coming months as health officials learn more about infections from XBB.1.16, an Omicron subvariant that has yet to be identified in the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you concerned about Lincoln City’s growth?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.