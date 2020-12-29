As the COVID-19 vaccine is being shipped out across the United States to frontline healthcare workers, Samaritan Health Services has announced they have administered vaccinations to all five of its hospitals, including Samaritan North Lincoln in Lincoln City.
Samaritan’s first vaccination took place Dec. 18 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Then on Dec. 21, Samaritan Health Services began giving the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care staff at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital (SNLH) in Lincoln City and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital (SPCH) in Newport.
“We’re at a point now where we can see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Doug Boysen, president and CEO of Samaritan. “I want to thank the entire Samaritan team for their efforts to be there for our patients and communities, and to continue on our mission during this pandemic.”
The first vaccine was provided by Pfizer and the two hospitals have also received a supply of the Moderna vaccine. Shots are being given to frontline staff with priority determined by a matrix based on employees’ work location and their patient contact, according to Mary Jo Kerlin, Samaritan marketing and communications strategist.
“The vaccination is not mandatory, but thus a majority of employees have opted to receive the shot, with approximately 225 shots to be administered at SNLH before the end of the year,” Kerlin said. “Among the first to receive vaccines are providers who see patients in the hospital, nursing and clinical staff who have close contact with patients, and hospital environmental services staff (housekeepers).”
Hospital executives, managers and other staff who do not have direct patient contact have lower priority for the vaccine, says Kerlin. The COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses. The second dose for those receiving the Pfizer vaccine must be given within 21 days of the first dose, and the second dose for those receiving the Moderna vaccine is 28 days.
For several rural areas across the United States, there’s a shared concern whether or not supplies of the vaccine will be available for local frontline workers. However, that hasn’t been an issue for Samaritan thus far.
“My understanding is that our three-county region (Benton, Lincoln and Linn) has received an adequate supply of vaccine to provide shots to frontline health care workers,” Kerlin said.
Another concern some hospitals have faced is storing the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a extremely cold freezer. Luckily, Kerlin said Samaritan has one of those freezers at SPCH in Newport. The vaccine can be transported using dry ice. Once it is thawed out, it must be used.
“To avoid waste, we are scheduling our vaccination clinics in a tight timeframe and are able to quickly call in others in line to receive a shot should an opening become available,” Kerlin said.
In Lincoln City the first to receive the vaccine was long-time podiatrist Dr. Darrell Prins. Once COVID-19 vaccines are more widely available, Samaritan said they will work with community partners to vaccinate subsequent groups including essential workers and those with high-risk medical conditions, and eventually to everyone in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties, with guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.