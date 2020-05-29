Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) maintenance crews will be repairing cracks in the pavement of U.S. 101 in Lincoln City starting this Sunday May 31, at 7 p.m.
The work will cover a 5-mile stretch of both northbound and southbound lanes (mileposts 112-118).
The work will take almost two weeks to complete and is scheduled during the evenings, Sunday to Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Travelers can expect periodic lane closures with flaggers controlling two way traffic. Expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.