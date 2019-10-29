The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Monday, Oct. 28, that cracks were found on one of the D River Bridge girders in Lincoln City.
The southbound lane on Hwy 101 was closed to traffic Monday night and will remained closed for safety purposes while repairs are done. ODOT stated that delays for southbound traffic should be expected as drivers approach the bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.