On Thursday May 21, at approximately 8:07 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 180 (Nashville Rd.) at milepost 1.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F350, operated by William Coolbaugh, 63, of Eddyville, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 180 (Nashville Rd.) when for unknown reasons the F350 drove over the embankment on the south side of the roadway and crashed upside down in the Yaquina River.
Coolbaugh sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
An 11-year-old male passenger also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Other passengers Jacob Roberts, 37, of Eddyville and a 15-year-old male were transported for injuries.
Hwy 180 (Nashville Rd.) was closed for approximately six hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by ODOT, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Toledo Fire and Rescue.
