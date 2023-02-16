Investigation
Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

On Thursday, February 16, at about 9 a.m., Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) detectives and officers executed a search warrant at the home of 20-year-old Zachary Rasmussen, of Lincoln City.

The residence is located in the 3400 block of SE Harbor Drive in Lincoln City.

0
1
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite Valentine’s Day candy?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.