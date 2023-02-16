On Thursday, February 16, at about 9 a.m., Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) detectives and officers executed a search warrant at the home of 20-year-old Zachary Rasmussen, of Lincoln City.
The residence is located in the 3400 block of SE Harbor Drive in Lincoln City.
According to LCPD, the investigation began in January 2023 after the Lincoln City Police Department received numerous complaints of disturbances and unlawful activity occurring at Rasmussen’s residence.
One of the complaints included the distribution of controlled substances to minors. Based on the information obtained during the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for Rasmussen’s residence. Rasmussen was located inside the residence and was arrested without incident.
Rasmussen was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail. He faces the following charges:
- Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 1000 Feet of a School (Taft High School and Taft Elementary School)
- Allowing a Minor to Consume Marijuana
- Sex Abuse in the Third Degree
- Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Lincoln City Police Detective Bud Lane at 541-994-3636.
