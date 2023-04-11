Police, deputies, fire crews, and medics converged on the campus of Lincoln City’s Oceanlake Elementary School responding to a multi-agency critical event, a drill to conduct specialized safety training.
Details about the April 1 drill have now been revealed.
The exercise focused on the triage and evacuation of injured persons at a mass causality incident. The police, fire, medics, and citizen volunteers concentrated on scene security and responder safety necessary in any type of critical incident, according to the training coordinators.
The fire and EMS at Toledo Fire Department (TFD) annually hold such a drill. TFD Training Captain Shannon Brecik said her agency decided to coordinate a larger exercise this year and coordinated the planning of the event with Lincoln City Police.
“We have been doing theses drills for over five years locally, but we wanted to open it up for the entire county fire and EMS personnel,” she said. “An actual event (active shooter or other mass causality) event of such magnitude won’t necessarily be isolated to one fire department.”
Trust building event
Brecik said the specialized training at the drill is also designed to build trust between law enforcement, the firefighters, and EMS crews.
“We wanted to provide the fire and EMS crews with this training who haven’t had the opportunity to gain the needed understanding of such an event and how to best work alongside law enforcement and developing the trust necessary,” she said. “If there ever is such an event, our goal is to take care of the patients, know how to get them out safely even if even if there is still might be a threat at the scene of an event.”
Lincoln City Police Lt. Jeffrey Winn said the drill provided critical hands-on training for all those that participated.
“Ongoing training such as this is critical for all emergency responders to be able to hone their skills and learn work together, so they are better prepared to respond to a real incident,” Winn said. The training exercise allows us to build upon all of our strengths and learn of any week points so that in an actual event we can maximize the safety of the public and save lives.”
Winn added that the April 1 training will help area emergency responders learn how to better work together at a critical incident / mass causality event.
“By bringing all the involved responders together in a training exercise they will learn each other’s roles, procedures and responsibilities during a mock event when no real injuries are present,” he said. “By practicing how to work together during a training exercise we become better prepared to respond together in the event a real incident occurs. In addition, it also allows us the opportunity meet and work with personnel from other agencies that we don’t work with on a regular basis, but who would most likely respond to any large-scale incident. It’s all about preparing, as best we can, how to better respond to emergency incidents.”
Agencies participating in the training exercise included the Toledo Fire Department, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire Department, Lincoln City Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department, Pacific West Ambulance, First Student Transportation, Care Oregon, and the Lincoln County School District.
Winn said the emergency response agencies thank the Lincoln County School District for allowing the use of Ocenalake Elementary School for the training exercise.
"The cooperation of all our emergency response agencies and our school district partners is crucial to helping keep the communities and citizens of Lincoln County safe," Winn said.
Background and state response
In 2023, there have already been 9,169 total gun violence deaths in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. According to the source, there have already been 117 mass shootings and 11 mass murders committed with firearms this year.
A mass shooting is characterized as having "a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident," according to the Gun Violence Archive. A mass murder is classified as an incident where four or more people are killed.
The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has launched a 9-part Mass Casualty Impact and Recovery virtual seminar series. The program is the result of federal, state, and private sector partnerships aimed at raising awareness and increasing knowledge for companies and organizations about the impact and recovery of an active shooter or other mass casualty events. Read more about the project at thenewsguard.com.
