Police, deputies, fire crews, and medics converged on the campus of Lincoln City’s Oceanlake Elementary School responding to a multi-agency critical event, a drill to conduct specialized safety training.

Escorting Victims

During the drill law enforcement officers with weapons drawn, escorted medics and firefighters in and out of the school.

Details about the April 1 drill have now been revealed.

To Safety

One of the volunteers acting as an injured victim is escorted to safety from the school building.
Evacuating Victims

Medics evacuate a volunteer acting as an injured victim during the drill.
Mass Casualty Drill

Medics evacuate the volunteers acting as injured victims during the mass casualty exercise.
