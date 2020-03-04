A culvert repair project will close one lane of U.S. 101 just north of Lincoln City for five nights starting on Sunday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.
The southbound lane of U.S. 101 will be closed with two-way traffic flagged through the work zone.
A portion of the culvert has failed and needs to be replaced. Work is scheduled from Sunday to Thursday, March 8-12 from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The project could extend into the week of March 15 but that is not anticipated.
Travelers can expect up to 20 minute delays.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO with the most up to date information at TripCheck.com.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, is available and identified through or around the work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.