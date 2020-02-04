Lanee Danforth, current Lincoln County Deputy District Attorney, is announcing her candidacy for District Attorney.
Throughout her career, Danforth has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to justice, safety and building community partnerships. Prior to becoming a prosecutor, she worked as a Victim Advocate in the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Danforth graduated from Lewis and Clark Law School with a J.D. and certificate in criminal law. Danforth also has a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree in Gaming Law and Regulation from Boyd School of Law. She has consistently worked in a district attorney’s office in different capacities since 2012.
In her current role, Danforth primarily prosecutes domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse cases. She is the Chairperson of the Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team and Co-Chair of the Child Abuse Multidisciplinary Team. She is a member of the Domestic Violence Council and the Domestic Abuse Response Team.
Additionally, Danforth serves as a board member for My Safe Place (formerly My Sister’s Place). In 2019, Danforth was presented with the Attorney of the Year award at the Law Enforcement Recognition Banquet.
Danforth believes that each crime committed deserves review and attention. She has a reputation for knowing the law and using it to evaluate each case she is assigned.
“When warranted, I have sought and obtained lengthy prison sentences for violent offenders,” Danforth said. “When appropriate, I have also given second chances to non-violent offenders. In evaluating each case, my goal is to seek justice and to keep our community safe.”
Governor Kate Brown appointed defense attorney, Jonathan Cable as Lincoln County District Attorney. It is Danforth’s opinion that the voters of Lincoln County should be allowed to choose their District Attorney.
“I believe that the community and the District Attorney’s office deserve a DA who is knowledgeable about the law, passionate about justice and committed to the safety of all,” Danforth said. “I also strongly believe in community partnerships, both with agencies and citizens. We are all striving for the same goal, a safe and healthy community for our family, friends and visitors.”
When asked what Danforth’s plans were if elected, she stated, “I will cultivate and lead an office that seeks justice, while at the same time being professional, transparent, and accountable to the citizens of Lincoln County.”
To volunteer, or learn more about Danforth, her endorsements, and future meet and greet events visit her website at www.laneedanforthfordistrictattorney.com
