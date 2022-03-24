The City of Newport will begin Monday, April 4, the dusk to dawn closure of Big Creek Road. As ordered by the city council on Nov. 15, 2021, the section of NE Big Creek Road along the city watershed, as defined in NMC 7.10.005, will be closed from dusk to dawn to motor vehicles, except for access by authorized personnel, and to allow residents (and guests) access to their homes on that section of the road.
A gate has been installed to restrict access to that section of the road from dusk to dawn to reduce nighttime vehicular traffic and protect the water quality in Big Creek Reservoirs No. 1 and No. 2, helping ensure our safe drinking water supply. Persons remaining in the watershed after dusk will be asked to leave the area and are welcome to return the following day when the gate is reopened.
Signs have been posted at the gate notifying the public of the dusk to dawn restriction. The city council order will remain in effect for a period of five years per NMC 6.05.025(B), unless withdrawn or extended by further order of the Newport City Council.
