On December 10, 2020, detectives from the Oregon State Police Major Crimes section responded to the H.B. Van Duzer Scenic Corridor in Lincoln County for the report of human remains discovered just outside the rest area. An individual walking in the area discovered the remains of a female child, concealed inside a duffle bag, then hidden in the forest. Based on the level of decomposition, it appeared she had been deceased between 30-60 days before her discovery.
Investigators and experts at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, collected samples from the child’s remains for DNA testing by a specialty DNA laboratory. Parabon Nano Labs extracted DNA from the samples submitted, and on October 4, 2021, notified OSP investigators they identified the deceased child.
The deceased was identified as Haley Mae Coblentz. She was nine years old at the time of her death. Haley was born in Colorado. She was living with her biological mother and mother’s girlfriend in multiple places in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest since 2015. She was not reported as a missing person at the time of her death.
On Nov. 30, 2021, with the assistance of the Detroit FBI, OSP Investigators located Haley’s mother, 29-year-old Shawna Browning, and 34-year-old Lauren Harrison in Detroit, Michigan. Investigators arrested Browning and Harrison and served a search warrant on their vehicle and hotel room.
Browning and Harrison were arrested on a Lincoln County, Oregon warrant and charged with:
Aggravated Murder ORS 163.095
Browning and Harrison were lodged in detention facilities in Wayne County, Michigan, and are being held without bail.
