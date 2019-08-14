On August 14, at approximately 12 p.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) was notified of a Toyota Prius parked at the Otter Rock/Devils Punch Bowl State Park.
Parks reported, it appeared, the Prius had a deceased person in the vehicle.
The preliminary investigation revealed the Prius had been parked, at the park, for approximately the last week. The registered owner was identified as Leslie R. Lightfall, 68, from Ashland. Once OSP entered the vehicle, the deceased female was identified as Lightfall.
It appeared Lightfall had been sleeping in her vehicle and died from natural causes.
OSP was assisted by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Depoe Bay Fire and Rescue, Ashland Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Napa California Police Department, and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
