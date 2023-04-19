Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.4% in March, down from 4.7% in February.

By the Numbers

In March, 2,071,776 people were employed, 79,061 were unemployed, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

For the past 20 months since August 2021, Oregon’s unemployment rate has remained relatively steady and near historic lows. The unemployment rate averaged 4.3% in that time, while ranging between 3.5% and 4.8%.

