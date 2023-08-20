Rural Health Care

Samaritan’s family medicine residents learning the intricacies of rural health care are, from left, Dr. Amro Elgeziry, Dr. Alec Boike and Dr. Eric Rice.

 Courtesy

Over the next two years, three medical residents are getting a deep dive into the multifaceted demands of rural health care — through Samaritan Health Services’ Family Medicine Rural Residency Program, based in Newport.

“We are pleased to welcome the first group of residents to the coast,” said Lesley Ogden, MD, CEO of the two Samaritan hospitals in Lincoln County.

