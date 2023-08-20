Over the next two years, three medical residents are getting a deep dive into the multifaceted demands of rural health care — through Samaritan Health Services’ Family Medicine Rural Residency Program, based in Newport.
“We are pleased to welcome the first group of residents to the coast,” said Lesley Ogden, MD, CEO of the two Samaritan hospitals in Lincoln County.
The goal of the rural residency program is to create well trained physicians specializing in family medicine with a focus on caring for an underserved, rural population. A secondary goal is to show the new doctors the opportunities available to them on the central Oregon coast, perhaps inspiring them to remain.
“We believe this program will allow us to grow our own physicians, so to speak. After they spend two years treating patients here, becoming involved in the community and exploring everything wonderful about the Oregon coast, we hope they will want to build their practices locally and make this their home,” Ogden said.
The first medical residents enrolled in Samaritan’s rural residency program are:
• Alec Boike, MD, who earned his medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis.
• Amro Elgeziry, MD, who earned his medical degree from Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt.
• Eric Rice, DO, who earned his medical degree from Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest in Lebanon, Oregon.
“The resident physicians are excited to continue their learning so they can launch their careers,” Samaritan Health Services Director of Rural Residency Program Lucien Megna, MD, said. “They have already shown they have compassion. This program will further prepare them to be competent and confident practitioners in the specialty of family medicine.”
These three doctors spent the first year of the program primarily at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, learning the Samaritan hospital system and building on the medical diagnostic and clinical skills they learned in medical school.
The next two years will be spent at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and clinics in Lincoln County, as well as long-term care facilities, tribal clinics and other settings. Because they are still in training, residents work alongside an attending physician as they learn all they can about inpatient care, intensive care, emergency care, urgent care, diagnostic imaging, pediatrics, orthopedics, general surgery, labor and delivery, and more.
“We are eager to experience the positive impacts that this residency will bring to the community and to see how the community shapes the future medical leaders that we’re developing,” Ogden said.
After their first few weeks at the coast, the three physicians reflected on the experience to date.
“Thus far, my experience has been incredible. Everyone, from the hospital faculty and staff to the patients themselves, has been incredibly receptive and welcoming,” Boike said. “The privilege to provide health care to an underserved rural population comes with a lot of responsibilities, but it has been so rewarding to be able to serve the coastal population and help provide access to care. I look forward to these next two years of invaluable training and learning.”
“I feel grateful to be part of the program. It has been a wonderful learning experience and a privilege to serve this community," Elgeziry said. "All the staff and faculty are welcoming and supportive. I feel lucky to be in Newport and to enjoy the outdoor activities that it has to offer.”
“In my short time here so far, I’ve already felt incredibly welcomed by both the SPCH community and the greater Newport community," Rice said. Co-workers have been so flexible and eager to teach and incorporate us into the teams here. I am looking forward to continuing to help my patients here into the years to come.”
Samaritan Health Services operates the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital at 3043 NE 28th Street in Lincoln City and the Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital at 930 SW Abbey Street in Newport.
