Tillamook State Forest

The Tillamook State Forest as seen from the summit of King’s Mountain.

Oregon Board of Forestry Chair Jim Kelly elected to set aside a resolution that he had added to the board’s meeting on September 7.

The resolution would have instructed staff to increase harvest levels under a new Habitat Conservation Plan for a final draft while simultaneously approving those revisions and the plan for submission to the federal government.

0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.