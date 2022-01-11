Depoe Bay City Council interviewed and appointed applicants for city commissions and committees during a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Eric Sherman, who applied for planning commission position No. 4, has lived in Depoe Bay for nine years and has been in Lincoln County since 2005.
“I saw a vacancy on the budget committee several years ago,” Sherman said. “I was interviewed by this council at that time. I got hung up working out of town on a big electrical project up near Astoria for a couple of years and unfortunately I wasn’t able to finish my term.”
Sherman wrote in his application that he had been appointed to the budget committee for a three-year term in 2017. He participated in budget sessions for the first year of that term, due to the large project he was working on near Astoria. Now that the project is done, Sherman was looking for something to do and saw the opening on the planning commission.
Enoch Addison, applicant for parks commission position No. 4, has lived in Depoe Bay permanently for four years and has been coming to the area since he was 12 years old. In 1990, he decided that once he retired, he would move to Depoe Bay.
“The parks are something special here in Depoe Bay,” Addison said. “I’ve always enjoyed them. They’ve always been clean. They’ve been kept up.”
Addison said it is great to see the ocean and he wants future generations to see what he has seen. He wrote in his application that his contributions to the commission will include open conversation and doing what is best for the parks to remain open forever.
Anita Peterson currently serves on the parks commission and is renewing her spot as position No. 2.
“I enjoy learning from Jim,” Peterson said. “It’s also a good group of people. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish in the next year. It’s fun to hear the history and the work that’s already been done.”
Liz Martin, who currently serves on the harbor commission, is renewing her position No. 3 spot. Martin was born and raised in the area in a fishing charter business. She has seen the growth that has taken place and wishes to continue the growth and continue with the harbor commission.
“We’ve got to have good equipment for everyone that utilizes the facilities,” Martin said. “I think we’ve been working on some good five-year planning.”
Frederick Vaughn Robison is also renewing his position on the salmon enhancement commission position No. 3. Robison has been on the commission for about three years. Robison was born and raised in Depoe Bay.
“Most of our programming is centered around operations at the community hatchery, which it has been for 40 years now,” Robison said.
He said he would like to develop more programming not necessarily attached to the hatchery, as well as educating the public.
Ruth Moreland currently serves on the planning commission as position No. 1. Moreland has been on the commission for about four months. She is learning to understand and apply the ordinances to the applications the commission receives.
When asked by the council, Moreland and Sherman said they would both attend an introduction class on the planning commission. Moreland said it would be helpful to receive additional training.
The council voted unanimously elected all applicants to the positions they applied for.
