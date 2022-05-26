Tyler Turner is no stranger to overcoming adversity. After experiencing a motorcycle accident in 2008 that left him a paraplegic, the captain of Depoe Bay’s Tacklebuster Sport Fishing fought through a long period of rehabilitation, eventually passing a rigorous U.S. Coast Guard test to be certified as a captain.
Because of his determination, manifested in his success in private industry and his work with the Oregon Coast Community College SBDC and throughout its Small Business Management Program, Turner was recently presented with the “Nano Business of the Year” award for the State of Oregon from U.S. Small Business Administration.
Turner was nominated for the award by his SBDC advisor, Misty Lambrecht. The award was first announced by the SBA in early March of 2020. It was not until May 2022 – after pandemic delays – that the SBDC received the award, a glass trophy celebrating Turner’s work as one of the shining examples of entrepreneurship and drive in Depoe Bay and greater Lincoln County.
“Working with Tyler and his family since 2015, I have watched Tyler grow – developing the discipline to do his homework, business research, and conduct analyses to see the bigger picture and future opportunities,” said SBM Coordinator Misty Lambrecht. “Tyler’s personal drive to success has helped him to overcome formidable obstacles and embrace opportunities.”
In addition to managing operations on the family boat the Tacklebuster, Turner is a father of two and has launched multiple other businesses of his own, including Depoe Bay Candy, and has added the Surfrider Charter Boat to his fleet. Presently, Turner is finalizing the purchase of Dockside Charters, a full-service charter company offering fishing, whale watching and scenic tours.
In 2016, Tacklebuster was also named SBM Business of the Year after completing the SBDC Small Business Management Program.
The SBDC is currently recruiting interested candidates for the Small Business Management Program for 2022-2023. The program will begin in the fall of 2022 and will run through June 2023. The program features monthly classes, many of which feature guest speakers who are experts in their fields on a variety of different topics.
The program also features monthly one-on-one advising sessions with Lambrecht or another SBDC advisor. The cost of the program is $200 per academic term, and there are scholarships available, including 100 percent tuition scholarship from the city of Lincoln City for any Lincoln City business. Other entities, ranging from Northwest Oregon Works to the Toledo Rotary Club, have offered scholarships in the past and such opportunities may be available for the new year from these or different organizations.
For more information, call 541-994-4166, or visit oregoncoast.edu/sbdc
