The City of Depoe Bay is moving forward to formalize their emergency preparedness committee after a city council meeting Tuesday, April 19.
Councilor Lindsy Bedingfield provided an update on the committee during the meeting, stating a tsunami will devastate the region. Citizens may have to-go bags ready and some may even have backup generators.
“Many small communities along the coast of Oregon are not prepared with a systematic network of community disaster caches to help people survive after the Cascadia earthquake event,” Bedingfield said. “Depoe Bay is no different.”
Depoe Bay has a fire department, and the county has an emergency management team, Bedingfield added. There are no disaster caches at the tsunami evacuation zones in Depoe Bay. There is no employee at the city in charge of emergency management. Because of this, the city will have trouble getting reimbursed by FEMA in the event of an emergency.
“We can plan to make our community more resilient,” Bedingfield said. “We can ensure that a network of community disaster caches is ready for our residents.”
According to the committee’s recommendations, locations for potential mass care and shelter in the city include Depoe Bay Community Center, Depoe Bay Park, and Neighbors for Kids. Assembly areas identified in the Tsunami Evacuation Map are Lillian Lane, Lane Street, Collins Street (which has a community disaster cache) and Painter Lane/Indian Trail Lane.
There a few ways the city can pay for this, including applying for grants and utilizing funds from transient room taxes. Bedingfield said how the city prepares for the ‘big one’ will be integral for the safety of its citizens. The committee would like to acquire medical and emergency supplies that could be stored in the bus barn. According to the city’s emergency operations plan, city hall will be the primary emergency operations center in the event of an emergency.
“Cascadia Rising is an exercise that is going to be conducted in June,” Bedingfield said.
The event will focus on response and recovery from a catastrophic earthquake. The committee is participating in these trainings.
“There’s a lot going on with that Cascadia Rising event,” Bedingfield said. “That’s one of the main things we focused on in the ad hoc committee.”
Bedingfield said there is also a Community Wildfire Protection Plan that is in the process in the county. In this process, Depoe Bay could potentially develop an evacuation plan that would include a secondary route in and out of town. Communities near Bend are also using fuel reduction buffers around towns as part of these plans.
The committee asked for comments regarding using $5,000 to apply for a county grant to use toward a match for buying the unit and emergency supplies. They also wanted to see if the council wanted an ordinance or resolution drafted to make the committee a standing committee, rather than an ad hoc committee.
Councilor Jerome Grant said the city is not prepared to provide emergency services.
“I’m all for getting educated about it but as far as providing those services, I think the city is ill-prepared to deliver those services,” Grant said. “We don’t do that. The fire department does. The police department does. The city of Depoe Bay does not.”
The committee said they have done their best to do the research and do what they think is correct. Moving forward, they would like the support of the council.
Grant asked to keep the committee as an ad hoc committee and invite the fire chief to come to a meeting and provide recommendations on what services the city can deliver to the community. Committee members said they have made numerous attempts to ask the fire chief to come to a meeting but have received no response.
“I encourage the council to keep it as an ad hoc committee and open to the public of course,” Grant said. “Let’s get the chief in there to give the committee some sound advice.”
The council voted in favor of moving forward with formalizing the committee. An ordinance will be put before the council on April 29.
