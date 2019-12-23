An ongoing narcotics investigation led to the arrest of two Depoe Bay residents this past Friday.
On Dec. 20, Michael James Tatum, 56, and Casea Francis Williams, 34, were found at 515 SE Melody St. in Depoe Bay as the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Lincoln City Police Department, Newport Police Department and the Toledo Police Department, conducted a narcotics search warrant. Tatum and Williams were each suspected to be distributing methamphetamine.
“While executing the search warrant, upon contact with law enforcement, Tatum attempted to flush the methamphetamine,” Detective Abby Dorsey said in a report. “Subsequently, law enforcement located approximately 13 ounces of methamphetamine, packaging material and scales in the residence.”
Local law enforcement also found an undisclosed quantity of heroin and various narcotics related paraphernalia at the location. Tatum and Williams were both taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
Tatum was lodged under charges of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Heroin, Tampering with Evidence and Resisting Arrest with a total bail of $380,000.
His counterpart Williams was lodged on charges of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Heroin, in addition to three outstanding warrants with a total bail of $410,000.
