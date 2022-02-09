Depoe Bay City Council settled the Gleneden Sanitary District Agreement with a five-year notice during a council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 1. The City of Depoe Bay and Gleneden Sanitary District had entered into an agreement Oct. 14, 1991 that allowed the district to discharge 400,000 gallons per day of average flow and 800,000 gallons per day of peak flow to the Depoe Bay interceptor pump stations and lines and to the wastewater treatment plant for treatment and disposal.
The city and the district had shared the annual total cost of administering, building and operating shared facilities for sewage transmission, treatment and disposal. The agreement permitted the district to connect its system of sewage collection lines to the city system at the output on Manhole No. 16 on Hwy 101, just south of Fogarty Creek Park south entrance road. The city and the district reported to each other with records. The agreement is terminable upon five years of prior notice.
Mayor Kathy Short said the city received their survey on the water sewer rates. She had hoped to have a workshop before making a final decision.
“This is a hard decision but we need to get down to it,” Short said.
Councilor Lindsy Bedingfield was in favor of terminating the contract with the five-year notice and then working with the district to be sure the relationship is ending in a mutually agreeable way.
“I think this is a decision we as a city council have been needing to take for a long time,” Bedingfield said.
The councilors agreed the first step would be to have the attorney draft a letter. The council voted and agreed to settle the agreement with the five-year notice. The attorney will draft the letter and bring it back to council.
(0) comments
