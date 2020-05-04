On Saturday, May 2, at about 12:27 p.m., Lincoln City Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter on the property of Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
Additional information indicated the shooter was in a black car and had been shooting a handgun in the parking lot area. Lincoln City Police quickly responded to the call and located the involved vehicle and subject in the NW parking lot of the old medical clinic buildings located in the 2900 block of W Devils Lake Road.
The first officer on scene made contact with the involved subject, who was later identified as Oscar Gonzalez Moreno, 21, of Lincoln City. The subject exited his car with the handgun and held it to his head. The officer began talking to Gonzalez Moreno and after a short time was able to get him to drop the gun.
Gonzalez Moreno was taken into custody without further incident on a mental health hold and transported to the hospital emergency room for medical and mental health evaluation.
During the investigation it was found that Gonzalez Moreno was despondent over some personal life issues and had been armed with a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun. He had fired a number of rounds into the air and had about half a magazine of ammunition left in the gun. Area buildings were checked for damage from bullets, but no damage was found.
After the initial evaluation at North Lincoln Hospital was completed, Moreno was transported to Corvallis Hospital for further mental health treatment. The case investigation will be forwarded to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office for review and determination of criminal charges.
"Thankfully no one was injured during this event," LCPD stated.
