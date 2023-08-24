Critical Habitat Area

The Tillamook State Forest as seen from the summit of King’s Mountain. The forest provides critical habitat for several threatened and endangered species, but logging revenues from the forest also provide funding for critical human services in Tillamook County.

 Courtesy from the Oregon Department of Forestry/Flickr

A long-delayed plan to protect threatened and endangered species from logging in Western state forests could face another setback, this time brought by the chair of the state Board of Forestry.

Jim Kelly proposed Tuesday a resolution to revise the draft Western Oregon State Forest Habitat Conservation Plan, allowing logging in some areas currently earmarked for conservation. If the resolution is passed, it could further stall years of planning and negotiation among state and federal agencies, environmentalists, and timber companies and industry groups. The seven-member, governor-appointed board will vote on Kelly’s resolution Sept. 7.

