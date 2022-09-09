The Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID) plans to introduce sterile grass carp into the lake starting in spring 2023.

 The fish will be used to manage plant growth and vegetation.

Devils Lake

The Fish

Grass carp are a species of fish that are commonly found in large rivers in China and Russia. The carp were introduced into the United States in the early 1960s as a method of vegetation control.
