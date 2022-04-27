The Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID) is honored to receive $310,000 from the State of Oregon. This recent funding was granted by the state during the regular legislative session.
DLWID was one of several agencies in Lincoln County, who will receive funding from the legislative "short” session that concluded in early March. The $310,000 will go towards funding of lake vegetation and algae monitoring services. This funding comes in the wake of DLWID’s recent purchase of Blue Heron Landing, marking a critical time in the agency’s fiscal and environmental history of providing a safe, healthy Lake for all.
Tina French, DLWID board president, comments on the recent windfall of new funding.
“We are thrilled by this news,” said French. “Lake vegetation management is our number one priority, especially considering our recent reduction in algae from the new aeration system. This new funding will help us accomplish our vegetation management plan. On behalf of the Board, thank you Representative David Gomberg for making this happen.”
David Gomberg, who represents District 10 in the Oregon Legislature, worked collaboratively with district staff to champion funding for DLWID. During the short session early in 2022, Gomberg helped plead the Lake’s case for funding that will go towards vegetation management and conservation. Representative Gomberg comments on the recent funding allocation to Devils Lake.
"Devils Lake is a natural wonder and a major tourism asset in Lincoln City," said Gomberg. "Visitors come from miles away just to explore its pristine blue waters. But in order to keep the lake beautifully blue, we need to make sure that it is being monitored and tested regularly. This funding will ensure that Devils Lake maintains a clean bill of health so that our visitors and residents can continue enjoying its recreational opportunities."
