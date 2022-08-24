On Monday August 22, Lincoln City Police arrested Robert Wayne Norton, 45, of Dallas, Oregon, on multiple charges including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and a Felony Parole Violation Warrant.

Captured

Video surveillance help police capture the suspect.

On August 22, at about 8:30 p.m. Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the Dory Cove Restaurant located in the 2900 block of SW Hwy 101 in regards to a person who ate a meal and then left without paying for it. During the course of the investigation officers determined the suspect left the restaurant in a white 2007 Nissan Altima, which had been reported stolen out of Dallas, Oregon.

