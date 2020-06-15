At approximately 7:30 a.m. on June 14, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue’s (NLFR) water rescue team was activated to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in locating and rescuing a stranded jet ski rider in the ocean, in north Lincoln City.
NLFR crews launched two jet skis manned with two rescue swimmers each. The Coast Guard arrived with a 47’ Motor Lifeboat from Station Depoe Bay and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Newport.
The victim reportedly had cell phone contact with Lincoln City Police dispatch and Coast Guard Command and was eventually spotted by NLFR who direct the rescue jet skis to the location. Then stranded male, a resident of Portland, was rescued by the crew and brought back to shore.
According to NLFR, the man had set out for a fishing trip on his jet ski that morning when he developed engine trouble and was trying to make it back to the Salmon River, Knights Park boat ramp. His engine failed and his jet ski flipped him off, but he was able to hold onto his cooler and use his cell phone to call for help.
The man was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.
The Coast Guard requested NLFR assist in retrieving the stranded jet ski, as it could have became a navigational hazard for other boats. The Coast Guard boat was unable to tow the jet ski back as it was full of water and partially submerged. It was brought as close to shore as possible and NLFR jet skis redeployed from Roads End and got the damaged ski back onto the beach.
NLFR officials said, “the combined efforts of all involved, and a charged working cell phone, saved this person.”
