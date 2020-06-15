On June 2, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) started accepting requests for in-person appointments at its offices.
As of June 11, DMV received 98,361 requests and scheduled 26,325 appointments for Oregonians. By Friday afternoon, the figure easily surpassed 100,000 requests.
Another 40,000 customers have received at least one phone call attempt by a DMV appointment scheduler.
“The number of requests is high after nearly three months of pent-up demand,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said. “Yesterday we processed as many requests as we received for the day, which is a great sign that we’ve ramped up appropriately. We will continue adding offices and appointment slots, and increase our capacity to set appointments in the days ahead.”
In the past 24 hours, DMV received 11,678 new appointment requests through its online form resulting in 30,690 customers awaiting an initial call back. The average wait time is 4-5 days for the initial contact by DMV, and the calls are made in the order that request forms are received.
DMV opened 38 offices with priority services accessible by appointment on June 3. The currently open offices are available for appointments for only these services:
Driver license, permit and ID card issuances
Driver knowledge tests
Disabled parking permits
Farm endorsements
VIN inspections
Many services, such as vehicle titles and registration, are only available via mail or at www.OregonDMV.com.
Grace Period
A law enforcement grace period on expired licenses and vehicle registration is in effect at least through October 1. The grace period is intended to allow Oregon residents to continue driving while they are waiting for an appointment, or allow some people to choose to not go to DMV while we’re working through the backlog due to COVID-19 restrictions. Law enforcement can verify the status of a driver or vehicle electronically during a traffic stop.
More information
Check DMV2U.Oregon.gov to see what DMV services can be done online.
See a short video on how to use the DMV appointment request form here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szQk5vWbNBw
See how DMV is preparing offices for appointments here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDQuAlQ-oxU
See daily updates on DMV appointment setting progress here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.