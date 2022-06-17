Oregon DMV will be closed Monday, June 20, for Oregon’s first observation of Juneteenth as an official state holiday. DMV offices, headquarters and phone centers will be closed for the day.
DMV2U is open 24/7. Every time you need a DMV service, see if you can get it done at DMV2U.Oregon.gov and save a trip to an office. DMV has added over two dozen services in the past three years.
