A new Oregon law will remove a Catch 22 for people who need a disabled parking placard but are medically unable to go to a DMV office.
While disabled placards are provided at no charge, DMV is currently required to charge customers for no-photo identification cards if they are medically unable to visit a DMV office. The current fee for a parking ID card is $44.50 for a customer’s first card, $40.50 for renewals and $39.50 for replacements.
Starting in January 2020, DMV will issue these no-photo ID cards free of charge.
Oregon law requires a person being issued a disabled parking placard to have some form of valid Oregon DMV-issued ID to associate with the placard. However, many people who need to use parking spaces reserved for disabled parking placard holders do not have a driver license or standard ID card, and many have medical issues that make traveling to a DMV office to visit and pose for a photograph difficult, if not impossible.
An option for these people is an ID card that does not have their photograph. While it doesn’t act as a traditional ID card for other purposes, it allows the person to obtain a disabled parking permit.
House Bill 2226, passed by the 2019 Oregon Legislature, eliminates the fee for a no-photo ID card for people who qualify through their physician for a disabled parking placard and who are medically unable to visit a DMV office in person.
Disabled parking placards share the same expiration date as the parking ID card, standard ID card or driver license associated with it. The new law does not affect the fees for standard ID cards or driver licenses.
For people who qualify for the no-photo parking ID, DMV has updated the application – Form 735-0265NPP at the DMV website here: https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Forms/DMV/265NPP.pdf.
Plate Transfers
If DMV receives notice that your car is totaled or substantially altered after Jan. 1, 2020, you will be able to keep the plates and registration on the vehicle or transfer them to another vehicle.
House Bill 2576 passed by the 2019 Legislature changed requirements to transfer plates and registrations for some vehicles. Here is what the new law does:
* Requires tow companies to allow the registered owner to remove their plates from a vehicle after it has been towed.
* Allows you to transfer your plates and registration when a salvage title has been issued to your totaled or substantially altered vehicle.
* Allows you to keep the plates and registration on, or transfer them from, a vehicle that is totaled or substantially altered, or is recovered after a theft, as long as a salvage title has not been issued.
* Allows an approved customer-provided special interest plate to be transferred from one vehicle to another qualifying vehicle.
For more information on plate transfers, visit OregonDMV.com.
In fact, any time you need to visit DMV, please first check OregonDMV.com to find business hours, locations and wait times for most offices, and to make sure you have everything you need before your visit. You also can do some DMV business from home at OregonDMV.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.