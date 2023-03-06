Beating the Blues

Experts recommend walking, hiking and other physical activities to help overcome the seasonal affective disorder.

 Metro Creative Connection

When it’s grey, rainy, and cold for months on end, it can be easy to feel a little down. This is not uncommon and is often referred to as the “Winter Blues.”

In severe cases where one feels depression seasonally, the official medical classification is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). To better understand the Winter Blues, SAD, and why people may feel down during the colder months (and what they can do to help prevent it), Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU) School of Medicine Associate Professor of Psychiatry Dr. Jonathan Emens provides background on SAD and how it may differ from a more ordinary sense of melancholy during the winter months.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite outdoor activity?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.