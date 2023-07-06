ESD K9

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office hopes to use the ESD K9 to smell the chemical commonly found in digital storage devices.

 Courtesy

The United States is one of the top three destination countries for human trafficking and produces and consumes more child exploitation material than any other country year after year, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

"Based on the LCSO detectives’ caseloads, we are seeing a comparable increase in our community as well," the LCSO states in a release. "To assist our community and partner agencies in protecting our most vulnerable population, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to establish an electronic storage detection (ESD) K9 program to supplement our K9 Unit."

0
1
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you believe the increases in the minimum wage in Oregon are fair and just?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.