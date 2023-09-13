While the specific transient room tax figures from the City of Lincoln City are pending, a true gauge of visitor traffic, Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Arce-Torres reports the Labor Day weekend tourism counts were strong.
“Despite higher-than-average gas prices, the Labor Day traffic in Lincoln City was as strong as ever,” Arce-Torrs said. “Local businesses reported strong sales and increased traffic. According to AAA, the Central Oregon Coast was named in the top 10 for Labor Day destinations with 22% more Oregonians traveling this Labor Day compared to last year.”
Arce-Torres said the weather and regional wildfires made a significant impact over the holiday weekend.
“Labor Day will always be a reminder for locals of the devastation of the Echo Mountain Fire of 2020,” she said. “Lincoln County has been fortunate this year to have escaped the devastation of wildfires, however, parts of the state have not been so lucky. The smokey, hazy skies from the surrounding fires drove traffic to the coast where the air quality was much safer to get outside and enjoy the holiday weekend.”
Arce-Torres said she expects the forward tourism momentum to continue into the fall and winter and on into next spring and summer supported by Chinook Winds Casino’s year-round live entertainment.
“One of their best events of the year is coming up September 13-16, called the Celebration of Honor. This is a heartfelt tribute recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our veterans and service members,” she said. “The Lincoln City Outlets are another great draw for Lincoln City, not to mention the Finders Keepers Program, Fall Kite Festival, Artisan Faires, and local Farm Stands. Lincoln City has a tremendous number of activities to offer year-round, plus, fall brings some of the best weather of the year.”
As the Lincoln City tourism numbers continue to climb, Arce-Torres gives insight into who those visitors are.
“At the Chamber we talk to a lot of people from around the world who are visiting Lincoln City and find that they come for a myriad of reasons,” she said. “Outdoor enthusiasts are drawn to our pristine beaches, incredible surfing, and amazing hikes. Lincoln City also has a thriving arts and culture scene which appeals to those seeking inspiration and creativity. The Fall Kite Festival is one of the most popular events, plus there is always the allure of finding a hand-blown glass float hidden on the beach which adds an exciting element to every visit.
Lincoln City has a diverse food scene which is a large draw for travelers making it a true destination for a diverse set of tourists, according to Arce-Torres.
Businesses continue to navigate through the usual challenges to keep pace with the city’s tourist trade.
“Lincoln City businesses always face the challenge of the seasonal nature of the tourism industry,” Arce-Torres said. Moreover, the struggle to find and retain employees remains a pressing concern, especially when students return to school and college.”
Explore Lincoln City
Explore Lincoln City Director Kim Cooper Findling said the latest data shows lodging occupancy rates have been down about 6% in 2023 from 2022.
“A decline this year has been a theme throughout Oregon, and is largely attributed to unusually strong numbers in 2022 as a result of travelers making up for trips not taken during COVID 19,” Findling said.
She added that the transient room tax revenue for Labor Day weekend, and beyond, will benefit from a boost from the increase in the Lincoln City transient room tax rate from 9.5% to 12% that went into effect in July 2023.
Findling said the summer wildfires did help boost the local visitor counts.
“Anecdotally, we hear from visitors that many come to Lincoln City to escape heat and wildfire smoke inland during summer months,” Findling said. “It’s hard to beat the Oregon Coast’s fresh air and moderate temperatures!”
Findling was appointed the city’s tourism director following the retirement of Ed Dreistadt earlier this year. She said she will continue Explore Lincoln City’s award-winning brand and strong visitor programming.
“We will continue to deliver on our promise that Lincoln City is one place, endless adventure,” she said.” The Fall Kite Festival will be held September 23 and 24 at the D River Wayside—plan to join us for demonstration kiting, kite-making, a kaleidoscope of colors and loads of family-friendly fun. Hiking and Birdwatching Exploriences, hosted in partnership with Lincoln City Parks and Recreation and the Audubon Society of Lincoln City, continue through fall—these free guided experiences celebrate and educate about our natural outdoor spaces.”
Findling also said the city’s annual holiday celebration Deck the Dock, December 2 at 5 p.m. in partnership with Lincoln City Parks and Recreation will light up the Taft dock at 51st Street and at Regatta Park. New this year is that the event will be held on Saturday instead of Monday to accommodate more potential eventgoers, including out-of-town visitors. Plan for glimpses of Sparky the Dragon, Jet Ski Santa, lights galore and perhaps a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves.
“On the whole, my priorities as new director are to sustain and build on a strong tourism economy; forge collaborative connections with residents and stakeholders; facilitate improvements that support exceptional visitor experience, inclusion, safety and sustainability; and encourage stewardship and love for our beautiful natural spaces—the very reason we are all here, resident or visitor alike,” Findling said.
