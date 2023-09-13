Busy Beach

The beach at Lincoln City filled with visitors and a fee seagulls during the busy Labor Day holiday.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

While the specific transient room tax figures from the City of Lincoln City are pending, a true gauge of visitor traffic, Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Arce-Torres reports the Labor Day weekend tourism counts were strong.

“Despite higher-than-average gas prices, the Labor Day traffic in Lincoln City was as strong as ever,” Arce-Torrs said. “Local businesses reported strong sales and increased traffic. According to AAA, the Central Oregon Coast was named in the top 10 for Labor Day destinations with 22% more Oregonians traveling this Labor Day compared to last year.”

