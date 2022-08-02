The Lincoln County Board of Commissioner is expected to vote Wednesday, Aug. 3, whether to approve transfer/donation of property to Habitat for Humanity for the creation of affordable housing.
The commissioners discussed the project during a meeting Wednesday, July 27.
Brian Gardner, assistant county counsel, said the foreclosed property can either be put up for foreclosure sale or be donated for low-income housing, social services or child care services.
“The subject property that we’re looking at was taken through foreclosure,” Gardner said.
The property is located in the 4400 block of Salmon River Hwy. The assessed value is $54,950. Gardner was approached to look at a transfer of property to Habitat for Humanity for low-income housing.
“For Lincoln County, it doesn’t do us any good to have foreclosed properties,” Gardner said. “We can’t do anything with them. If they’re foreclosed on, we basically have the option of selling them, keeping them but not doing anything with them which can create a liability issue, [or] getting back in the tax walls.”
With this proposal, the county has some assurance of something to be developed in a speedy process. The state will work with Habitat to build housing for a wildfire survivor.
“I’ve been engaged by Oregon Housing Community Services to help them create housing in the wildfire-impacted counties, including Jackson, Lincoln, Lane and Marion counties,” said Tom Kemper, a housing consultant on the project. “We pursued manufactured home parts, tiny home villages and other housing alternatives.”
Kemper said the state entered into a contract to make 140 modular homes. They committed to fund the development cost for two modular homes in Lincoln County. They will donate the modular unit to a local nonprofit – in this case, Habitat for Humanity.
This home will be dedicated to a wildfire survivor. The development has to be done quickly.
The Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors has approved of the project pending the property donation. Once they have a contract from the state, they can approve that contract.
“I’m excited to see this hopefully move forward,” Commissioner Kaety Jacobson said.
The commissioners will make a decision on whether to transfer the property Wednesday, Aug. 3.
