The staff of Driftwood Public Library are pleased to announce extended library hours beginning Tuesday, May 31.
Beginning the day after the long Memorial Day weekend, the library’s open hours will be:
Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
The library closes on most federal holidays and, rarely, for staff training. Upcoming closures include:
Monday, May 30: Memorial Day
Monday, June 20: Juneteenth (observed)
Monday, July 4: Independence Day
Monday, Sept. 5: Labor Day
The Friends of Driftwood Library Book Sale is open every Monday that the library is open, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Driftwood Public Library is located on the second floor of the City Hall building at 801 SW HWY 101, in Lincoln City, across the street from Burger King and adjacent to McKay’s Market. The library’s main phone number is 541-996-2277 and general email enquiries can be sent to librarian@lincolncity.org. Questions about the library’s hours can be directed to Kirsten Brodbeck-Kenney at 541-996-1251 or kbrodbeck-kenney@lincolncity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.