Driver Cited After Crashing Vehicle Into A House And Detached Garage

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at about 5:51 AM, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crashing into a house in the area of NW 20th Street and NW Keel.
When officers arrived on scene they found that a vehicle had crashed through a landscape hedge, into the porch of a residence, and continued through a detached garage building and a chain link fence before coming to a stop in the neighboring residence trees and bushes. The crash caused extensive damage to the house and detached garage building. The involved vehicle, a 2005 GMC Denali, also sustained substantial damage and was disabled and stuck in a neighboring residence landscape.
The subsequent investigation determined that the driver of the Denali at the time of the crash, identified as 21-year-old Brett A Delgado of Lincoln City, had actually crashed into the residence and garage building at about 4:30 AM, but had walked to a friend’s house and the friend called the police. The driver reported he had been driving south on NW Keel and claimed he fell asleep before crashing into the house and garage.
The owner of the house was not home at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Mr. Delgado was issued criminal citations charging him with Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief II. He was released at the scene. The Denali was towed from the scene by Car Care Towing.
The members of the Lincoln City Police Department would like to remind all drivers to stay alert while driving and to use extra caution especially with the wet roads and inclement weather which can cause decreased visibility and longer stopping distances.
Submitted By: Sergeant Jeffrey Winn
