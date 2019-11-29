On Nov. 28, at approximately 2:05 p.m., Newport Police Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on the north end of the Yaquina Bay Bridge.
Responding officers located a blue 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser resting on its side and blocking both lanes of travel on Yaquina Bay Bridge.
When officers approached the vehicle they noted that the entire passenger side of the car had been ripped off during the crash. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as William Scott Martin, was still inside. Newport Fire Department Personnel removed the rear door of the vehicle so that Martin could safely be removed.
Martin refused to exit the vehicle and after a short time of negotiations, he was removed from the vehicle by officers on scene. Officers on scene noted Martin showed signs of impairment when speaking and he was transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Once released from the hospital, Martin was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on the charges of DUII, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering.
Witnesses on scene reported Martin traveling southbound on Highway 101 at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash. The speed limit on that section of highway is 35 mph.
Further investigation showed that Martin left the southbound travel lane just as he was approaching the bridge. He traveled up and over a concrete divider between the roadway and the sidewalk, and struck a large concrete pillar, which heavily damaged the vehicle. The vehicle then flipped and landed onto its side.
Highway 101 was closed due to the crash for approximately one hour and 30 minutes.
Any witnesses who were not interviewed at the scene are encouraged to contact Officer Calvin Davis or Officer Carlos Gamboa at 541-574-3348.
