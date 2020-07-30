Driver Injured After Crashing Vehicle Into House

On Thursday, July 30, 2020, at about 10:30 AM, Lincoln City Police along with North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance responded to a report of a motor vehicle crashing into a house.
Officers arriving in the 1700 block of NW Jetty found a white Chevrolet 2-door coupe had crashed into the south side of a house. The impact from the crash caused extensive damage to the house and vehicle. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was identified as 52-year-old David W. Phelan of Lincoln City. He was still in the vehicle when emergency personnel arrived and he appeared disoriented, but was breathing. The air bags in the vehicle had deployed as a result of the impact.
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance had arrived on scene and quickly began medical treatment of the driver. Once Mr. Phelan was removed from the vehicle he transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment of his injuries. He was subsequently transported by Pacific West Ambulance to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland for further medical treatment.
The scene investigation indicates that Mr. Phelan had turned northbound onto NW Jetty Ave from NW 17th Street. It is believed that he had a medical emergency which caused him to accelerate off the roadway and crash into the house. No one was in the house at the time of the crash and no other persons were injured.
The Lincoln City Police Department would like to thank North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance for their quick response and assistance with this motor vehicle crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.