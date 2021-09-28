Lincoln City Police arrested 36-year-old Joshua D. Davis of Lincoln City, Oregon after he stole a vehicle from an acquaintance and then led police on a short pursuit.
On Monday, September 27, 2021 at about 6:32 PM, a Lincoln City Police Officer observed a green Ford Ranger pick-up traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Hwy 101 through the intersection of SW 12th Street. The officer pulled out and attempted to catch up with the speeding pick-up to conduct a traffic stop on it.
The driver of the pick-up failed to stop and continued south on Hwy 101 before making an abrupt turn onto SE 23rd Street. The officer followed and the driver continued driving erratically and at estimated speeds of 50 miles-per-hour eastbound on SE 23rd Street. As the pick-up attempted to turn up a gravel driveway near the end of SE 23rd Street, it collided with some boulders and became high centered and stuck. The male driver and only occupant was taken into custody without further incident and identified as Joshua D. Davis.
During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that the pick-up Davis was driving had been reported stolen out of California by its owner. In addition, it was found that Davis had an active, extraditable felony warrant issued for his arrest out of Arkansas for Parole Violation.
Davis was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on the following charges: Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Felony Elude in a Motor Vehicle, and Reckless Driving. He was further lodged on being a Fugitive from another state as a result of the Arkansas arrest warrant. The vehicle was towed from the location.
The Lincoln City Police are thankful there were no injuries and only minor property damage sustained as a result of the pursuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.