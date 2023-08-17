Water Curtailment

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners has declared a drought emergency and will be asking Governor Tina Kotek to do the same, which would make more tools and resources available to those affected by drought conditions.

The City of Newport has issued Notice of an Alert Stage 1 – Water Curtailment.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners declared a drought emergency on August 2, 2023, and the board will be asking Gov. Tina Kotek to do the same, which would make more tools and resources available to those affected by drought conditions.

