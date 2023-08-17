The City of Newport has issued Notice of an Alert Stage 1 – Water Curtailment.
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners declared a drought emergency on August 2, 2023, and the board will be asking Gov. Tina Kotek to do the same, which would make more tools and resources available to those affected by drought conditions.
Low stream flows and hot, dry conditions were the ultimate drivers of the declaration. These conditions are likely to have significant economic impacts on the farm, forest, recreation, and natural resources sectors. They also put stress on our drinking water supplies and increase the potential for wildfires.
Because of this, the Mid-Coast Water Conservation Consortium (Mid-Coast Water) encourages the Lincoln County community to take-action to reduce water waste:
- Restrict irrigation to the evening hours or early mornings.
- Minimize or avoid washing cars and boats.
- Minimize or avoid washing outdoor surfaces such as pavement, decks, fences, and buildings.
- Position your sprinklers so that they water your plants, not pavement.
- Cut back lawn watering to once a week, if at all.
- Delay draining/filling pools and hot tubs.
- Fix indoor leaks.
- Check with your water provider about the availability of free water conservation items.
- Run the dishwasher and washing machine with full loads only.
- Minimize your shower time.
Lincoln County and local water providers will continue to monitor conditions and will provide updates as needed. If you have any questions, please contact your water provider. Contact information can be found on your water bill.
The Mid-Coast Water Conservation Consortium appreciates your support in taking these voluntary measures to reduce demand on our limited water supplies. Mid-Coast Water is a group of water providers on the Mid-Coast working together to promote water conservation to improve resiliency to droughts and water supply emergencies and to increase coordination among water providers on the Mid-Coast.
For more information, contact Spencer Nebel, City Manager at 541-574-0603.
