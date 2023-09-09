Drought

A drought in 2015 nearly emptied Detroit Lake, a reservoir between Bend and Salem.

Lincoln County and twelve of the state's 36 counties, covering half the land in Oregon, are in a state of emergency over drought, with local officials calling for help.

Gov. Tina Kotek has declared the latest drought emergencies in Gilliam, Douglas and Lincoln counties, the 10th, and 12th such declarations of the year.

