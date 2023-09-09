Lincoln County and twelve of the state's 36 counties, covering half the land in Oregon, are in a state of emergency over drought, with local officials calling for help.
Gov. Tina Kotek has declared the latest drought emergencies in Gilliam, Douglas and Lincoln counties, the 10th, and 12th such declarations of the year.
The declarations follow requests for drought aid from local commissioners and direct the Oregon Water Resources Department, and other state natural resource and emergency agencies, to assist industrial and municipal water users in those counties. Agencies can help with water rights transfers and drilling emergency wells. The emergency declaration also allows some industrial users to apply for federal aid.
Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jackson, Jefferson, Lake, Sherman, Wasco and Douglas counties also received emergency drought declarations this year.
Most of the state is in a moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, impacting about 3.6 million Oregonians. A lack of precipitation and declining water levels in streams and rivers affect farming, ranching and recreation, according to a news release from the governor’s office, and are likely to lead to shorter growing seasons and wildfire risks.
Droughts are exacerbated by human-caused climate change, and in the West, droughts have become longer, more frequent and more severe, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
In Gilliam County in north central Oregon, drought conditions have spread since the fall of 2022, according to the news release, and the county has received 75% less precipitation this year than usual.
Douglas County in the southwest corner of the state has experienced its sixth driest summer on record. Streams are flowing at below average or record low levels, and the water level in a key reservoir in the Rogue River Basin is below average. Lincoln County is also dealing with record low streamflows.
Last year, the West experienced its driest period in 1,200 years, according to climatologists.
Lincoln County reaction
The declaration follows a resolution by the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to declare a local drought emergency, which included a request to the governor for a state-level declaration.
Lincoln County has experienced a significant deficit in precipitation over the past 90 days compared to historical norms, according to a release from Kotek's office. The release states that streams in Lincoln County are measuring below to well below average flows, and several streams have measured record low streamflows for extended periods of time. Drought signals indicate short-term drought conditions equivalent to exceptional drought due to warm, dry conditions.
“Drought is likely to have a significant economic impact on the farm, ranch, recreation, tourism and natural resources sectors," the release states. "Drought also impacts drinking water, fish and wildlife, and important minimum flows for public instream uses and other natural resources dependent on adequate precipitation, stored water, and streamflow in these areas.
“Extreme conditions are expected to affect local growers and livestock, increase the potential for wildfire fire, shorten the growing season, and decrease water supplies.
Kotek's drought declaration unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools for water users, including assistance to local water users. Drought declarations also allow the Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules.”
At the request of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, the Water Resources Department provided the following list of resources for livestock, agricultural and other water users:
• Main Drought Website – a generic page with Frequently Asked Questions, including links to more useful sub-pages: https://www.oregon.gov/owrd/programs/climate/droughtwatch/Pages/default.aspx
• Phone numbers and email: 503-986-0900 – OWRD’s main phone line to the Salem office. Customer service staff can answer basic questions about fees, where to find application forms, the general process, etc. They can also be reached via email at wrd_dl_customerservice@water.oregon.gov.
• 2023 Drought Process and Tools.pdf (oregon.gov) – a summary of the state drought declaration process and what tools are available from the Water Resources Department. For example, an approved emergency water use drought permit allows a water user to temporarily replace water not available under an existing water right. The most common drought permit allows the use of groundwater as an alternative to an existing surface water right. https://www.oregon.gov/owrd/programs/climate/droughtwatch/Documents/2023%20Drought%20Process%20and%20Tools.pdf
• Drought Application Forms – a sub-page that will take you to applications for an emergency drought permits for use of groundwater or surface water, or transfer applications. https://www.oregon.gov/owrd/programs/climate/droughtwatch/Pages/DroughtForms.aspx
• Fee Schedule – hop to page 4 to see the cost of an emergency application. Fees vary. Generally, fees range from $200 - $1,000, but depend on the application type and the amount of water requested. https://www.oregon.gov/owrd/WRDFormsPDF/fee_schedule.pdf
For more information, contact Lincoln County Public Information Officer Kenneth Lipp at public_affairs@co.lincoln.or.us or 541-265-4100.
Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.