On Friday, July 7, at about 7:23 pm, Tillamook 911 dispatched Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies, Nestucca Fire Rescue, United States Coast Guard (USCG), Tillamook Ambulance and Oregon State Parks to a reported water rescue at the mouth of Nestucca Bay and the Pacific Ocean.
A 12-foot boat had been crabbing in the area with one 40-year-old male adult, one 17-year-old male and one 15-year-old male on board. The boat capsized and all occupants were thrown into the water. The older male and 17-year-old were able to make it to shore, but the 15-year-boy disappeared in the water.
A search operation for the missing boy included a TCSO boat, USCG 47-foot motor life boat, a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft, and shoreline search by Nestucca Fire and Oregon Parks personnel for the past two days. Unfortunately, as of this writing, the missing boy has not been recovered and is presumed deceased.
An investigation into this boating accident is being conducted by TCSO Deputy Dennis Greiner on behalf of the Oregon State Marine Board. The initial investigation indicates that there were an insufficient number of personal flotation devices (PFD's) on board the vessel at the time of the capsizing. The missing 15-year-old boy was not wearing a life jacket when the boat capsized and he was thrown in the water.
Today, July 9, 2023 at about 12:28, TCSO Deputies and Oregon State Parks personnel responded to the area of the original boating accident at 12:28 p.m. July 9, when it was reported that the boat may have resurfaced and come ashore. The boat was located and recovered.
"These types of incidents happen in the blink of an eye. It is important to be wearing life jackets, or have them readily available immediately," Greiner said. "Oregon law requires children 12 and under to be wearing a properly fitted USCG approved PFD while on a boat that is underway. All non swimmers, regardless of age, should be wearing PFD's when on the water."
Even in the summer, Greiner said the coastal bays and rivers have dangerous currents present during tidal events and recreating on the water near the mouth of a bay or a river where it meets the ocean is particularly dangerous.
"When you need a life jacket, it's often too late to put one on," he said. Tragedies like this are often avoidable by simply wearing a PFD. You should also avoid crabbing, fishing, paddling or swimming on an outgoing tide anywhere near the mouth of a bay or river. Your survival in a boating accident greatly increase if you are wearing a PFD, no matter what your age. No family should have to go through something like this."
The boating investigation, and the search for the missing boy was continuing as of late July 9.
