Boat Recovered

TCSO deputies secure the crabbing boat recovered in the area of the mishap.

On Friday, July 7, at about 7:23 pm, Tillamook 911 dispatched Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies, Nestucca Fire Rescue, United States Coast Guard (USCG), Tillamook Ambulance and Oregon State Parks to a reported water rescue at the mouth of Nestucca Bay and the Pacific Ocean.

A 12-foot boat had been crabbing in the area with one 40-year-old male adult, one 17-year-old male and one 15-year-old male on board. The boat capsized and all occupants were thrown into the water. The older male and 17-year-old were able to make it to shore, but the 15-year-boy disappeared in the water.

