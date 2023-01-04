Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

On Monday, January 2, 2023, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge at 1012 SW 51st Street after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.

During the search warrant, officers located and seized a criminal quantity of fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, and methamphetamine, along with other narcotics paraphernalia including digital scales and packaging materials.

