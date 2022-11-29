Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Four people are facing several criminal charges following a search warrant and drug bust in Lincoln City.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 23, Lincoln City Police served a residential search warrant at 2420 NE 29th Street.

Seized Drugs

This photo shows the seized criminal amounts of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine.
