On Tuesday morning, August 4, the Street Crimes Response Team (SCRT) along with Lincoln City Police and Newport Police executed a search warrant at a residence located approximately 476 feet from the Oceanlake Elementary School property.
Christopher Kalin, 48, Teri Cipres, 47, Amber McColligan, 33, and Amber Williams, 37, all of Lincoln City, were arrested after lengthy investigations into the distribution of illegal narcotics in the Lincoln County area.
During the warrant execution, the SCRT seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia such as digital scales and plastic baggies, drug transaction records and a weapon.
Kalin was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on charges of Delivery / Possession / Manufacturing of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a School, Commercial Sexual Solicitation, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon. His bail is set at $580,000.
Due to Lincoln County Jail COVID-19 Jail Procedures, Cipres, McColligan and Williams were all issued criminal citations/summons to appear for Possession of Methamphetamine. See LCPD's Facebook page for more information on criminal citations/summons.
The Street Crimes Response Unit (SCRT) is a county-wide team designed to augment the Patrol Division. This team specializes in the handling of community-impact crimes, such as narcotics investigations, burglaries, and repeat offenders, and does so by investigating these crimes thoroughly. The SCRT is made up of members of the Lincoln City Police and the Newport Police Department, and routinely obtains assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Toledo Police Department.
"LCPD would like to express our thanks to Newport Police drug-detection K9 Zoe and her handler. These teams are essential to drug investigations all over Lincoln County," LCPD officials said.
The Lincoln City Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity they witness, as it may assist law enforcement. The LCPD Drug Tip Line is available at 541-994-9800.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey Winn.
